Change in Memorial Day plans for Iowa Gold Star Military Museum

Memorial Day at the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum in Johnston will look a little different this year as it will NOT have live events. Museum Director, Sherrie Colbert explains how the activities and feature event will be able to be enjoyed by ALL as it has gone virtual for 2021. Please follow the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum on Facebook, YouTube or ww.goldstarmuseum.iowa.gov for features leading up to the special event and then get ready to enjoy the special presentation on Memorial Day! The museum also has new hours of operation for the public during the week...Tuesday thru Saturday 10a-2pm.