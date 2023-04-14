Check-in with the ARL of Iowa

Find out what’s happening in the world of rescue animals and pets

We are joined by Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior and Enrichment Specialist and a furry buddy Jelly Beans. Jelly Beans is 2 years old and is pit bull terrier mix that is up for adoption. She knows how to sit and enjoys treats. She can be a little rough and tumbles with other dogs but other than that she is a bouncy and goofy girl who loves toys.

The Raise Your Paw Event is happening soon. It is one of the ARL most important event. Get tickets now! Over 200 silent auction items, 50 live auction items. TheraPets will be in attendance! 100% of proceeds benefit the homeless pets at the ARL. Happening Saturday, April 22 at Prairie Meadows event center.

The ARL are offering training classes for your doggie buddies. Puppy Kindergarten course is for puppies 8-18 weeks old. This course helps puppies start off on the right paw using positive reinforcement techniques. This class meets once a week for four weeks. Good Manners is for dogs 5+ months old. This course will help guardians learn how to teach their dogs manners using positive reinforcement methods which in turn will enrich their relationship with their dogs.