Check in with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Anne Shimerlda joins us via Zoom to talk about the Alpacas at the Blank Park Zoo. She's standing in Alpaca Acres. Alpaca Acres was a new experience for the Blank Park Zoo to host these alpacas and a nice thing for patrons to visit. This experience has so far been open all summer long. Alpacas Acres is packing up to go back home to Winterset Iowa. Labor Day is the last day to visit them, don't miss the chance to see them.

With the heat, accommodation have been made for all the animals. They have the choice to be inside or outside their enclosures. Animals that are used to the heat can tolerate it because they can adapt to the heat, but they also have access to cooler areas. They get ice cold treats to keep them cooled down and fans to help them keep them even cooler.