Check in with the Rhinos and get update on Tumani's horn at the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Mirelle Goetz, Large Mammal Keeper-Blank Park Zoo, gives us an update on how the rhinos are doing, including an update on what happened to Tumani's horn! Mirelle gives details on how the horn is healing and why it is of no discomfort to her. We learn about the social structure of the endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros and why Kiano has his own space away from the females.