Check out the NEW TRAX and great incentives across the board at Karl Auto Group | Paid Content

Paid Content | Bret Moyer has exciting news about special incentives on some of the most popular vehicles in Central Iowa including Silverados, Ram Trucks and Ford F-150's! Also, take a look at the NEWLY DESIGNED Chevrolet TRAX that is FULLY LOADED at only $27k! Learn about the BEST preowned vehicles in Iowa available at the Karl Auto Group...where you rest assured that that the vehicle was made as close to new as possible! www.karlauto.com