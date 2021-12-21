Chef Aaron Bryd "Delightful" Canape Creations | Paid Content

x
Chef Aaron Bryd (Street Eats DSM) will be makes holiday-inspired recipes with the new Sara Lee Delightful Soft and Smooth Wheat Bread! Chef Bryd creates canapes topped with avocado chicken salad, smoked salmon and cream cheese, and curried chicken salad made with yogurt. The new bread variety is made with real whole grains and NO ADDED SUGAR. It also is high in fiber and just 45 calories per slice. You can find this new Soft and Smooth Wheat Bread Delightful loaf in the bread aisle of your local grocery store in the Des Moines area. You can find a store and get great recipes ideas by going to www.saraleebread.com 

