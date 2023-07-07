Chester the Horse with the ARL

x
A little visit with Chester the Horse

Emily Sholtec, Horse Behavior and  joins us via Zoom with Chester the Horse. Chester is 23 years old and is available for adoption. You can find all the farm and barn animals at the ARL's Second Chance Ranch. 

Cats and Mats is happening July 8th. Time to do yoga at the ARL with kittens! Get a complementary "meow-mosa." Register online, tickets are $15.

July 17th is Chicken 101 with Dr. Suzanne Millman. Learn about backyard chickens and how to keep, maintain and everything else their is to know about owning chickens.

