Chester the Horse with the ARL

A little visit with Chester the Horse

Example video title will go here for this video

Emily Sholtec, Horse Behavior and joins us via Zoom with Chester the Horse. Chester is 23 years old and is available for adoption. You can find all the farm and barn animals at the ARL's Second Chance Ranch.

Cats and Mats is happening July 8th. Time to do yoga at the ARL with kittens! Get a complementary "meow-mosa." Register online, tickets are $15.