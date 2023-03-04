Children's Cancer Connection's Camp the Night Away Event

We are joined by Christina McCleary, the Events Manager from Children's Cancer Connection. The CCC is hosting Camp the Night Away May 11th, presented by Sammons Financial. Also the CCC will celebrate its 35th anniversary as an organization on June 2 this year!

Camping the Night Away is a key fundraising for supporting CCC's Camp Heart Connection which provides six different camp programs annually for Iowa families affected by childhood cancer, free of charge. This Fundraising event features a fun camp-themed evening of drink, delicious food, auctions, raffles, live music from Brian Congdon, games and more at the Des Moines Heritage Center. Visit Childrenscanerconnection.org for more information about the event. Tickets are $700 per table of 8, $350 for a table of 4 or $75 for general admission. Tickets are limited so get them now.