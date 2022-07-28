ChildServe Backyard Garden Project helps young adults grow | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | ChildServe serves individuals from ages 5-30 years old with intellectual disabilities or mental health diagnosis or any sort of traumatic brain injury and work on life skills to create independence. Dillon McHugh, Home Supervisor and Willy Tirop, Resident Assistant explain how a backyard garden can help in a variety of ways by giving residence hands on experience of how things grow and the harvest that results as well as providing stress relief! Residents Jack & Danilo then tell us what they like the best about caring for and maintaining their garden. Learn more about the amazing things ChildServe can provide for those living in Iowa by visiting www.ChildServe.org