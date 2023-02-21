ChildServe is Life Changing | Paid Content

Paid Content | Today's Segment sheds some light on ChildServes orthotics program and their new prosthetics program that will become available. Their Othothics program has been in place for over 15 years and their new prosthetics program will be available some time this spring. The difference between the two is that orthotics is something you "wear" on your body that assists versus prosthetics which are put on a body to replace.
Listen to the stories of Laura Freeman and Sara Meintsma and their experience with working with ChildServe has benefitted them. What separates ChildServe from other areas of services is that they offer supplemental services. Clients can receive assistance with adaptive equipment and acces physical and occupational therepy services onsite. Early access and intervention often results in the best possible outcomes.