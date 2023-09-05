ChildServe’s Bubble Ball | Paid Content

The Annual bubble Ball is coming up and hear about the Hardin Family | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are out here at ChildServe with Dr. Teri Wahlig, CEO of ChildServe and Board Member Cara Hardin and her son Bennett. Dr. Wahlig is here to talk about a major event coming up this weekend and hear about the Hardin family's experience with ChildServe.

ChildServe will host its 13th annual Bubble Ball event this year on Saturday, May 13th. The runway show is themed Let’s Play. This will feature unique, sports-themed bubble wrap designs at Hy-Vee Hall. At ChildServe, play is an essential part of building a child’s physical, cognitive, and social skills. Play is the brain’s favorite way of learning. Because play is so important, ChildServe is planning and designing a first-of-its-kind adaptive playground on their Johnston campus. The Playground will be available for all children and families receiving care and services with ChildServe. As a nonprofit organization, projects like the rehabilitation unit are made possible because of philanthropy.

Cara Hardin talks about her son Bennett and how ChildServe has helped them. Bennett has required nutritional supplementation through his g-tube since birth. Their family has worked with ChildServe to create a multidisciplinary therapy regime combining feeding and mental health therapies to help Bennett overcome his fear of vomiting and develop strategies to help him eat more. Bennett started receiving mental health therapy for his eating challenges when he was about 3 years old. ChildServe’s mental health therapy program changes lives. The therapists have the knowledge, training, and skills to develop customized therapy programs to meet each child’s needs. They excel because they collaborate with their partners within other ChildServe therapy disciplines and the families they serve. Mental health therapy is constantly evolving and thinking outside the box is critical to meeting the needs of children with challenges like Bennett’s.