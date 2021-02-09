ChildServe's Variety Behavioral Health Clinic | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Dr. Teri Wahlig, CEO of ChildServe and Lance Gardner, Past President of Variety-the Children's Charity, visit with Lou about ChildServe's Variety Behavioral Health Clinic at the Johnston Campus. We learn about their incredible partnership that spans four decades that resulted in helping more than 5000 children in the year 2020! We share details on the "Forward Together" campaign and how the lead gift of $1 million from Variety-the Children's Charity was crucial to the construction of the clinic. We also learn of the scope of the services that are offered in this state of the art facility! Go to www.childserve.org for more information.