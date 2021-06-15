City of Des Moines installing Bioreactor Pits to improve water quality

Jonathan Gano, Director of Public Works for the City of Des Moines, talks about the bioreactor the city built to improve water quality in the Easter Lake watershed. These bioreactor pits use city harvested wood chips to create an environment that removes the nitrates from runoff water and converts them to nitrogen as the water passes through...It is a simple and effective method for cleaning water in the areas in which they are installed. For more information on on this program or how to get involved www.dsm.city