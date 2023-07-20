We are joined by Stacie Leinen, Director of Development for the Animal Lifeline of Iowa and two comedians Willie Farrell and John Bush. Saturday, August 5th the Events Center West will be hosting Comedians to the Rescue. Don’t miss out on this fundraising event that will help benefit the Animal Lifeline of Iowa. Featured acts will be Willie Farrell, John Bush, and Jonathan May. This is an adult comedy show so only ages 21+ may attend. There will be a self-pay bar and food available. Tickets can be purchased online for $35 per person or reserve a table for 8 -guest for $280.