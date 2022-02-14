Coming Soon: Lola's Fine Biscuits | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Get ready for another "HOT" item from our friends at Lola's Fine Hot Sauce...Lola's Fine Biscuits! Crunchy cookie biscuits in a variety of recipes that are PERFECT for your charcuterie creations, with coffee/tea or simply as a snack! Lola's CEO, Taufeek Shah, joins us as we try all three on Iowa Live, starting with the Cranberry Almond...perfect flavor without the heat! Then, the Dark Chocolate Cherry Chipotle, with a lot of flavor and a little heat...and, finally, the Mango Habanero, with chewy chunks of mango and a little more kick to the crunch...Perfect Flavor with Just the Right Amount of Heat! Lola's Fine Biscuits will launch at your local Hy-Vee stores in the Des Moines area beginning March 1st and all other retailers soon thereafter. Learn about ALL the great products from Lola's Fine Hot Sauce at www.lolasfinehotsauce.com