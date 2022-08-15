Concept by Iowa Hearing Big Blue Mobile Hearing Unit/Bus at the Iowa State Fair | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Taylor Parker, President-Concept by Iowa Hearing, shows us around the Mobile Hearing Unit-Concept Bus that is located on the West Side of the Iowa State Fair Grounds just inside the Gate 11 entrance (Grand Avenue). Taylor explains the many locations around the state and also the second Concept By Iowa Hearing location inside the Varied Industries Building at booth 201. Stop by and get your hearing checked with a simple 10-minute test. Get signed up for the Pair-A-Day hearing aid giveaway each day of the fair, PLUS an ADDITIONAL PAIR for those who sign up online at IowaHearing.com. That's 12 pairs of hearing aids worth over $50,000! Learn where you can hear the daily winners announced and learn who use to own this bus!