Concept by Iowa Hearing | Paid Content

Paid Content | Taylor Parker is here to talk about how taking different medication can affect the way you hear. There are over 200 medications over the counter that can increase your risk of hearing loss. Any medication that deals with the heart and blood pressure poses a greater risk to hearing loss. 70% of people over 55 who take medication are at risk of ear damage. The more severe the drug the more it can harm your ears. If you’re experience any hearing difficulties, concept by Iowa hearing can give you a full examination and they’ll send all the information to your physician at no extra cost and ease of convenience.