Crappy Coffee Co. at the Iowa State Fair | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are out at the Iowa State Fair with the owners of Crappy Coffee Co. We are joined by Don Burkart and Chad Menz to talk about the success they had and how the business came to be. It all started when Chad and Don met in a recovery program and how there’s something in the crappy coffee that keeps them sober and that’s where the name came from, its all-recovery base. It’s proper coffee for a proper cause. They source their beans from Ethiopia, Brazil, and Costa Rica. When you purchase from them, 5% of the proceeds go to Full Circle Recovery which is a program to help people live a life of sobriety. Check them out at the Iowa State Fair, outside of the Varied Industries Building on the East Side.