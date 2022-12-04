Creating a "Shield of Protection" around your personal assets with LLC | Paid Content

If you own a business, even a small business, or you own rental properties then you need to think about setting up an LLC. Attorney Kim Baer talks about the importance of establishing a Limited Liability Company and what that really means for your assets. The best way to describe an LLC is that it is the same as CREATING A SHIELD around your home, savings, cars, and all the things you own personally. If you do NOT have an LLC set up and you are sued and they win and obtain a judgment-- it will be a judgment against you personally. It can attach to your house and other assets but also will affect your credit rating. If you own a rental property and someone dies or is hurt at your rental property and it was due to a construction defect or something that the landlord knew about but did not fix then the landlord may be liable. Fires, faulty stairs & dog bites are just a few examples. Setting up an LLC is actually pretty easy an only take a couple days at a very affordable rate. A one member LLC at the Baer Law Office costs about $500 and that includes the $50 filing fee with the Secretary of State. Call 515-279-2000 or www.baerlawoffice.com to set up a meeting to talk about setting up protection for your business and personal assets.