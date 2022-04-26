Cubbies, Relays, Scavenger Hunt & Bike Ride in Des Moines this week!

Greg Edwards, President/CEO of Catch Des Moines joins us to talk about great things happening in the Metro area this week including: Iowa Cubs baseball vs Indianapolis & The Drake Relay Grand Blue Mile festivities both tonight! I-Cubs and Drake Relays continue through the weekend. The YMCA Skywalk Scavenger Hunt is going on right now through May 7th and the Mayor's Annual Bike Ride/Run is happening on Saturday. Get details on these events and more at www.catchdesmoines.com