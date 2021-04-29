Dance Into Spring with Ballet, Farmers' Market, Rodeo & Live Horse Racing this weekend in Des Moines

Catch Des Moines' Alex Wilson talks about exciting things to do in the greater Des Moines area including Dance Into Spring with Ballet Des Moines at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Parks and Live horse racing back at Prairie Meadows Casino Racetrack and Hotel this Friday. Downtown Des Moines Farmers' Market opens for the season and Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo happen on Saturday! www.catchdesmoines.com for more things you can Catch In Des Moines!