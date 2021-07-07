Dazzy Vance featured in July/August Iowa History Journal

Iowa History Journal Owner/Publisher Michael Swanger has the cover story of the July/August edition...Orient, Iowa Baseball Hall of Famer Dazzy Vance! This Iowa native had some amazing accomplishments in baseball even though he did not get to the major leagues until he was 31 years old! Plus, Fredrick Douglass' visits to Iowa, Great Depression-era theatre & the Keokuk National Cemetary! www.iowahistoryjournal.com