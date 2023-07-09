Deck out your Yard with Capital Landscaping | Paid Content

Paid Content | Phil Glaser joins us to talk about all things back yard and outdoors. Fall is upon us. What you want to do is get your plans done to start hardscaping in. You want to get your decks and patios in now. You want to make sure your electric and gas lines are also good if you have thoughts about having a firepit or an outdoor grill.
Fall is the perfect time to plant shrubs and certain other plants and flowers because by the time spring comes around, they would have already been rooted in the ground. You want to build everything in the fall so you can enjoy the flowers, bushes, and colors in the spring.