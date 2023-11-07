Des Moines Menace Fan Appreciation Night | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Charlie Bales, Co-General Manager to talk about what the Des Moines Menace has in store. Join the Des Moines Menace for a night out presented by Local 5 and their friends at the Blank Park Zoo. Fans can take advantage of an exclusive Local 5 $5 ticket to the game this Saturday by scanning a QR code. In addition to that, fans have until July 12th to enter their Penalty Kick Sweepstakes for a chance to win $500 in prizes including Menace Season tickets and a Blank Park Zoo Family pass and take a penalty kick at halftime of the Menace game on July 15th. They will be facing off Peoria City at Valley Stadium.