Des Moines Menace’s Home Opener Game | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are out in West Des Moines at a soccer field with the Des Moines Menace. We are joined by Head Coach, Dean Johnson and players Gabi Rodriguez and Nico Torres. They’ll be playing their Home Opener Saturday, May 13th at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines. It’s Make it OK Night in partnership with the Iowa Healthiest State initiative. The Des Moines Menace will wear custom green jerseys to help raise money and awareness to fight the mental health stigma in Iowa. The game start at 7 PM and the first 500 fans get a free “kick the stigma” t-shirt.