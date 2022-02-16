Des Moines Public Library AVID SERIES back in-person for 2022!

Tim Paluch, Marketing & Communications Supervisor, DM Public Library announces the Authors Visiting In Des Moines (AVID) Series will be an in-person event for the first time since 2019 (2020 was canceled, and 2021 was virtual-only). The event is FREE to attend and happens at various locations around the Des Moines area. Here is a list of who is coming:
* Brad Meltzer, March 17, Central Library
* Angeline Boulley, March 26 at the DSM Book Festival
* Amanda Montell, April 21, Central Library
* Lauren Groff, May 5, location TBD
* Jason Mott, May 25, Central Library
* Iowa author panel, June 7, Central Library
Learn more about the AVID Series and other activities with your Des Moines Public Library by visiting www.dmpl.org