Des Moines Public Library AVID SERIES back in-person for 2022!

Tim Paluch, Marketing & Communications Supervisor, DM Public Library announces the Authors Visiting In Des Moines (AVID) Series will be an in-person event for the first time since 2019 (2020 was canceled, and 2021 was virtual-only). The event is FREE to attend and happens at various locations around the Des Moines area.  Here is a list of who is coming:

* Brad Meltzer, March 17, Central Library

* Angeline Boulley, March 26 at the DSM Book Festival

* Amanda Montell, April 21, Central Library

* Lauren Groff, May 5, location TBD

* Jason Mott, May 25, Central Library

* Iowa author panel, June 7, Central Library

Learn more about the AVID Series and other activities with your Des Moines Public Library by visiting www.dmpl.org

