Dr. Paul Kellogg, Fair Coordinator, talks about the Spirit Seekers Fair happening November 5, 2022 at the Unity Center of Des Moines at 414 31st Street from 10a-5pm. FREE ADMISSION! Healing arts, intuitive readers, one-of-kind merchandise, personal growth opportunities. More information at www.unitydesmoines.com
Des Moines Spirit Seekers Fair happening November 5th
Dr. Paul Kellogg, Fair Coordinator, talks about the Fall Spirit Seekers Fair happening November 5, 2022 and what you can expect at this FREE to attend event.