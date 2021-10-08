Diabetic Nerve Pain Treatment | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 34.2 million people in the US have diabetes and Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons of Vero Neuropathy has treatments that could help alleviate the pain that almost 50% of these diabetes sufferers incur. Dr. Fitzsimmons discusses the importance of a diagnosis before nerve damage advances to a certain state to obtain the best results possible. Vero Neuropathy has a special $49 offer ($249 value) for a complete evaluation to begin the process. Simply call 515-755-PAIN to reserve an appointment time with one of their 7 doctors. You can also TEXT the word PAINLESS to 21000 to make a reservation as well. For more information go to www.VeroNeuropathy.com