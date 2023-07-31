Diagnosis with Vero Neuropathy | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons to talk about how other conditions be mistaken for neuropathy. One condition is multiple sclerosis. The symptoms can be like neuropathy, such as pain, numbness, tingling, muscle weakness. However, MS can be distinguished from neuropathy by the type of nerve damage. MS impacts the central nervous system (spinal cord, optic nerve and/or the brain). Where neuropathy impacts the peripheral nervous system that provides the communication system for the extremities arms, hands, legs, and feet.