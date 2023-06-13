Diagnosis with Vero Neuropathy | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons to talk about how other conditions be mistaken for neuropathy. One condition is multiple sclerosis. The symptoms can be like neuropathy, such as pain, numbness, tingling, muscle weakness. However, MS can be distinguished from neuropathy by the type of nerve damage. MS impacts the central nervous system (spinal cord, optic nerve and/or the brain). Where neuropathy impacts the peripheral nervous system that provides the communication system for the extremities arms, hands, legs, and feet.
There are at least 100 types of neuropathies. It can be caused by a number of things. The number one cause of neuropathy is diabetes. One in seven diabetics will experience neuropathy due to poor management of their disease (blood glucose). Other causes can be surgery, accidents (damaged tissues and muscles), infections (shingles), cancer (chemo-induced neuropathy), chemical exposure (agent orange), etc.