Difference between Retirement Savings and Retirement Plan

PAID CONTENT | Loren Merkle from Merkle Retirement Planning talks about the amazing number of people who DO NOT have anything saved for retirement or have a retirement plan. He also clarifies the difference between Retirement Savings and a Retirement Plan...you just might be surprised! Be sure to sign up for his VIRTUAL "You're Ready to Retire. Now What?" workshop THIS THURSDAY at 11:30a at www.merkleplan.com