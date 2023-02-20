Different Types of Peripheral Neuropathy | Paid Content

Each type of Peripheral Neuropathy has its own set of symptoms and prognosis | Paid Content

Paid Content | There are more than 100 types of peripheral neuropathy. Each of these has its own set of symptoms and prognosis.

The most common type of neuropathy is diabetic neuropathy which is caused by consistently high blood sugar levels and results in nerve fiber damage in the legs and feet. Symptoms can range from tingling to numbness in a certain body part to more serious effects such as burning pain or even paralysis.'

Some other types are Motor neuropathy, which is damage to the nerves that control muscles and movement in the body and can affect the hands and arms, even talking. Sensory neuropathy, which includes the sensory nerves that control what you feel such as pain, temperature fluctuations or even a light touch. Another is Autonomic nerve neuropathy, these are nerves which control functions that you are not conscious of such as breathing and heartbeat. Damage to these nerves can be very serious.

