Different Ways to get Involved with the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

The Blank Park Zoo has a few interactive activities going on | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Teagan Roberts and an reptilian friend Hei Hei in studio today. Hei Hei is a crested gecko, and he is named after the character in Moana. They are called crested geckos because of their scales and the shape of their heads. They are here to talk about what’s going on at the zoo and some of their upcoming events and activities for you to participate in.

Discover the Wild Days is back, and their first session is April 22 from 10 AM – 2 PM. This session will be about Pollination and Earth Day. DISCOVER the WILD days will allow you to discover, connect and take action for the animal in our care, the conservation organization we support, an understanding of what we do at the zoo to care for the animal and how AZA organizations work together for the survival of the species.

The Blank Park Zoo is doing an Initiative called City Nature Challenge. Join them for the 2023 City Nature Challenge April 28-May 1. Help show the world what Greater Des Moines' biodiversity looks like. Download the iNaturalist app and create a free account. Join the Project – City Nature Challenge 2023: Greater Des Moines (https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/city-nature-challenge-2023-greater-des-moines). Take and phots of wildlife and post it on the app.