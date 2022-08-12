Disability Empowerment Night Iowa Wolves Jerseys auctioned Friday Night | Paid Content

Paid Content | The Iowa Wolves G-League NBA Basketball Team is back in action at Wells Fargo Arena Friday December 9, 2022 with the inaugural Disability Empowerment Night presented by Principal. Chip Albright has information about special jerseys that the team will be wearing and auctioning at the end of the game to benefit the CAN PLAY organization for children. The jerseys were designed by Des Moines artist Jill Wells, who is in the studio with us when she sees the jersey in person for the very first time. Jill explains the meaning behind the design including the braille pattern that spells out "WOLVES" and the special reason that was part of the design. It's also Hops & Hoops night at the Wolves game Friday night...Complete information can be found at www.iawolves.com