Discovery Center Reopens, Zoo Brew Tonight & Amborro at the Blank Park Zoo

Paid Content | Julia Bingham visits with Amborro-The Blue and Gold (Yellow) Macaw in the Holmes Foster Event Center at the Blank Park Zoo. Julia explains how intelligent he is and how he can sometime have a attitude because he KNOWS he can get away with it! Learn how old Amborro is, how long these type of birds can live and where they are found in the wild. We also learn that restrictions involving birds have been lifted, meaning Amborro can visit with people once again...And, the Discovery Center has reopened to the public so you can see all the birds, reptiles, amphibians and aquatic life in the 15,000 gallon aquarium on the first level. Adults are excited about ZOO BREW TONIGHT, July 6th, with The Dirty Rotten Scoundrels performing in the climate controlled event center. Doors for Zoo Brew open at 5:30pm with the band starting at 6pm. www.blankparkzoo.com