Divorce Disputes Between Land or a Business with Kim Baer | Paid Content

Paid Content | Kim Baer is here to talk about some divorce issues to consider if one person owns a business. First, was the business started or bought during the marriage, if yes then it would be considered a marital asset. If not, you need to figure out the value of the business during the marriage. If it was a long-term marriage, the court may divide the whole thing. Second, are there debts with business, if so, who is going to pay the debt. Try to determine the income from the business, you can look a t tax returns to get this information. Typically, they add bonus depreciation back into the income.

What happens if you own a farm? Do both parties own the farm or does on spouse get to keep it. First you need to determine when the farm was purchased. Whether it was purchased before or during the marriage, if it was during the marriage then it would be considered a marital asset. If it was purchased before the marriage, we need to look at the value at the tome of marriage. Unless it was a long-term marriage, the court might split the whole farm if they feel it’s fair. Secondly you need to figure out if the farm was inherited or not. Generally, the court will offset an inherited farm to the person who inherited it. There are some exceptions to this and what the court would take under consideration. One would be if both parties have worked on the farm during the marriage. It wouldn’t be fair to give it all to one spouse when they both put work into it. Especially when it comes to marital money that was used to update or to improve the farm. Valuing a farm, they would look at the value of land, crops, animals, equipment, and other factors. The courts’ main purpose is to be equitable or fair to both parties.