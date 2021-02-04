PAID CONTENT | Loren Merkle from Merkle Retirement Planning talks about things you really need to know about divorce in retirement. Topics discussed include how your assets will be split and your plan will be affected. He also mentions that you may need to rework your retirement plan without a spouse due to income, health care and restructuring your legacy plan.. Learn more and sign up for Complimentary Workshops at www.merkleplan.com
Divorce in retirement-what you need to know!
Loren Merkle discusses the effects of what some call a "Gray Divorce" a divorce later in life, on your retirement plan | PAID CONTENT