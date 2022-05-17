Divorce in the State of Iowa | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Attorney Kim Baer explains how the divorce process works in the state of Iowa. Kim discusses how each county has the ability to govern how divorce is handled but says some aspects are universal. In Iowa we have a NO FAULT divorce...meaning, you can divorce for any reason. If one person wants the divorce the other person cannot stop it. Iowa does have a law that allows for one party to ask for court ordered counseling if one person wants to try and save the marriage. Kim also talks about property division, common law marriage status, the 90 day waiting period and how long it may actually take to be granted a divorce if it goes to trial. You can call the Baer Law Office at 515-279-2000 to make an appointment to visit with Kim or one of her qualified attorneys to help answer more questions about divorce in Iowa. www.baerlawoffice.com