Dog Mom/Dad & Cat Mom/Dad Valentine's Boxes available for pre-order at ARL of Iowa

Cat McAuliffe, TheraPets Coordinator, visits with Dash, a 4 year old terrier mix in need of a forever home. Dash is incredibly gentle, as you'll see taking treats from Cat. We also learn about the TheraPet Training Workshop that is happening TOMORROW, January 22nd at ARL Main where you can learn about the program and find out if YOUR PET can become a TheraPet! PREREGISTRATION IS REQUESTED at www.arl-iowa/therapets (so they know how many to expect). It is also the last few days to PRE-ORDER the Gourmet Apples and Valentine's Day Gift Boxes (with treats for both you & your pet) for Dog Moms & Dads or Cat Moms & Dads! More information available at www.arl-iowa.org