Dogs Rescued in Blizzard Update, SPAY-getti Dinner Fundraisers & TheraPets at the ARL

We get an update about the dogs the ARL rescued in Marengo last night DURING the blizzard, SPAY-getti Dinner Fundraisers and latest from the TheraPets Coordinator

Last night, during the blizzard, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa recovered dozens of dogs in Marengo (Iowa County). Cat McAuliffe gives a quick update on the dogs and their condition. Cat then talks about a special SPAY-getti Dinner Fundraising Events happening that give you an opportunity to either dine in or carry out dinners on 4 different nights with food from Opa & Scornovacca's. We also get an update on the TheraPets program and how the animals are really making a difference in the lives of others.   www.arl-iowa.org 