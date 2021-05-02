Dogs Rescued in Blizzard Update, SPAY-getti Dinner Fundraisers & TheraPets at the ARL

Last night, during the blizzard, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa recovered dozens of dogs in Marengo (Iowa County). Cat McAuliffe gives a quick update on the dogs and their condition. Cat then talks about a special SPAY-getti Dinner Fundraising Events happening that give you an opportunity to either dine in or carry out dinners on 4 different nights with food from Opa & Scornovacca's. We also get an update on the TheraPets program and how the animals are really making a difference in the lives of others. www.arl-iowa.org