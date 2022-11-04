Donate to the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity Restore | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Dana Folkerts, GDM Habitat for Humanity Restore Director, has information on the type of items that they are accepting for donations at the two area ReStore locations. Although dropping off your items is encouraged, the ReStore has a program that can come to your location and pick up items. Working refrigerators, doors, countertops, windows and even deck & building materials that are in good shape may qualify for pickup. GDM Habitat for Humanity is saving good reusable materials and this helps the environment by keeping them out of the landfills. The sale of these items help fund the mission of the GDM Habitat for Humanity of building Homes, Community and Hope. www.gdmhabitat.org