Dr. Drew at the Blank Park Zoo explains seriousness of the Avian Influenza Virus and precautions they are taking with ALL the birds

Dr. Drew Gall, Veterinarian at Blank Park Zoo, explains the seriousness of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus in Iowa and what precautions are being taken at the zoo to protect the bird species at the zoo. We learn about what happens to birds when they contract the virus and which type of birds are most likely to be the carriers. We also answer the question of whether or not a different type of animal can contract this virus.