Dr. Ole Olson explains what happens to a nerve cell that creates symptoms of peripheral neuropathy | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Dr. Ole Olson, Central Iowa Neuropathy, has a easy to understand explanation as to what happens to a nerve cell to create the symptoms associated with peripheral neuropathy. You do NOT have to settle for a life of continued pain when treating the cause can provide relief. Dr. Olson says a combination of in office and therapy that can be done at home could start providing noticeable changes in a few as 4-6 weeks but, the condition must be properly diagnosed and treated. Learn more about what can be done at one of their informational seminars that will answer all your questions by calling 515-505-3700. The first 15 callers will reserve a spot at the seminar and receive a copy of Dr. Ole's book "Reversing Neuropathy" absolutely FREE. www.centraliowaneuropathy.com