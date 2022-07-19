Dr. Ole Olson offers FREE seminar to answer your neuropathy questions and see if you are candidate for treatment | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Dr. Ole Olson, Board Certified in Neuropathy at Central Iowa Neuropathy, explains that it is important to be treated for neuropathy before it is too late and start reversing the damage that has been done to nerves. Successful treatment starts with a complete evaluation to determine if you are a good candidate for the options available. Learn about Peripheral Neuropathy and how Central Iowa Neuropathy approaches getting the best possible results by attending a FREE SEMINAR with all the information. Plus, if you call 515-505-3700 and attend, you'll get a FREE COPY of Dr. Olson's Book: Reversing Neuropathy. www.centraliowaneuropathy.com