Drake Football, Family Easter Celebration & Red Flannel Run just some of the things you can CATCH in DES MOINES this weekend!

Find out some of the great things you can CATCH in DES MOINES this weekend from our friend, Greg Edwards, CEO of Catch Des Moines. Drake is playing FOOTBALL against Valparaiso at Drake Stadium, the Red Flannel Run is happening, Family Easter Celebration at Living History Farms and the Blank Park Zoo's Wild Lights Festival heads into it's first full weekend! Go to www.catchdesmoines.com for details and other events happening in the Greater Des Moines Area!