DSM Tweet Week, HomeShowExpo, Waukee Arts Fair & Summer Screams

Greg Edwards, CEO/President-Catch Des Moines stops by to discuss some of the fun things going on around the Des Moines Area this week! Artists are hiding 10 decorated BIRDS in the Downtown Des Moines Area and if you find any of them...YOU KEEP IT! DSM Tweet Week is happening now through Saturday or until all the birds are found! You can find the birds by looking for clues that are shared on downtownDSMUSA’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. The HomeShowExpo hosted by the Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines is happening this Thursday-Sunday...and NEXT Thursday-Sunday at Kimberley Estates in Ankeny. Go to DSMHBA.com for all the details. Waukee Arts Festival is at Waukee Centennial Park this Friday and Saturday. Summer Screams is at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park on Saturday. The haunted event features fire dancers, side-show students, comedy hypnotist, and more. The Creatures of the Hollow will be infesting the Haunted Campground after bedtime. Or you can escape them by staying in Camp Chicken. Get details on ALL THESE EVENTS at www.catchdesmoines.com.