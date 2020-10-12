DSMTV Live is currently promoting their livestream concert series entitled "Season 2", which includes Damon Dotson this Friday. Ticket proceeds go directly to the artists performing and the production team involved in the filming of each show. Individual performance tickets and full Season passes are on sale now via online ticket vendor "Tikly" and can be found at www.dsmtvlive.com.
DSMTV Live Concert Series Featuring: Damon Dotson
DSMTV Live is currently promoting their livestream concert series entitled "Season 2", which includes Damon Dotson this Friday.