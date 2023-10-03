Dueling Fiddles & Irish Foy Dancers

Join the Dueling Fiddles on Saturday, March 18th for a special St. Patrick's Day concert at Country Lane Lodge event center in Adel, IA. The evening will feature a program of favorite Irish and Celtic music to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and will feature special guests – Irish dancers from the Foy School of Irish dance. Doors open at 5:30pm, dinner will be served at 6pm and the concert starting at 7:30pm. Tickets are available on Facebook.