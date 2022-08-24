Early Childhood Classes available at Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Jessica Schellhorn visits with Henritetta, a Silky Bantam Chicken, and explains how the Blank Park Zoo has Fall Early Childhood Classes that are customized to accommodate young children (1-6 years old) to take them on a learning adventure. The classes are designed for three different age levels with appropriate content for each age category. You can sign up kids now by visiting https://www.blankparkzoo.com/education/children--families/early-education-classes/ to learn more about the program! Zoo Members receive a discount, so now would be a GREAT time to become a member if you are not one already! You can visit www.blankparkzoo.com to see ALL the happenings in the next several weeks and special programs being offered.
