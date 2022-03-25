Eggstravaganza: An Egg Hunt for Dogs coming to ARL of Iowa!

KC Routos, Event Manager at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visits Lou via zoom with Isabelle, a VERY SMART 8 year old looking for a forever home. Isabelle is at the main location of the ARL. We also learn about the Pet First Aid Class coming April 2nd and Eggstravaganza-Egg Hunt For Dogs on April 9th. The first 30 dogs to sign up get TREAT BAG to get the day started! And, remember, the 30th Annual Raise Your Paw Auction is coming April 23 at the Iowa Event Center. Check out the expanded schedule including the KITTEN CUDDLE LOUNGE, Live & Silent Auction items, appetizers & live music from the B2wins, Josh Sinclair & Andrew Hoyt! www.arl-iowa.com